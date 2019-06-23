Dabholkar case: Punalekar sent in judicial custody till July 6

Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) A Pune court on Sunday sent lawyerSanjeev Punalekar, an accused in the murder of rationalistNarendra Dabholkar, in judicial custody till July 6.Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) R M Pandelast Thursday granted Punalekar's custody to the CBI till June23, after the agency said it recovered some "incriminatingdocuments" from the lawyer's laptop and that he was requiredto be questioned about it.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sundaytold the court it does not require any further custody ofPunalekar, following which the judge sent the accused injudicial remand till July 6.The lawyer and his assistant Vikram Bhave were arrested by the CBI on May 25.Punalekar was accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the shooters in the case, to destroy the firearms used in the commission of the crime.The court earlier remanded both the accused in CBIcustody till June 1 and later extended it till June 4.The court, however, later refused the CBI's plea toextend their custody to the probe agency and sent Punalekarand Bhave in judicial remand on June 4.Later, Punalekar's counsel moved a bail application and while the argument on it was underway, the CBI on Thursday sought his custody to question him about some "incriminating documents and information" retrieved from his laptop which was seized by the central agency at the time of his arrest. Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.PTI SPK GK DVDV