Dachser India gains coveted AEO certification

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dachser India received official certification to be an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in the country last month. This is a significant move for the business and its customers who will be able to capitalise on the company's exceptional level of reliability, digital process management and documentation to provide customers with maximum efficiency in customs clearance. The highly sought-after certification was granted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). It serves to confirm Dachser India's status as a reliable, financially sound and trustworthy partner for international goods management. "Achieving the AEO status after going through the exceptionally stringent review process is an incredible accomplishment for the entire Dachser India team. This endorses our goal to provide highly secure and reliable services to our customers worldwide," said Mr. Huned Gandhi, Managing Director of Air & Sea Logistics for the Indian Subcontinent. The program is regarded as a globally recognised quality mark that shows commitment towards security and efficiency in international supply chains. Compliance is therefore the most important aspect for qualification. Companies that achieve AEO status are considered a more secure and reliable business partner and get to operate with certain privileges. "Our efforts to enhance international supply chain security during potentially disruptive times are paying off," said Gandhi. "Gaining this certification assures customers of our continued focus on compliance, supply chain security and reliability." For logistics providers, privileges include reduced examination and inspection which translates into faster transit of goods without case by case permission. In all, the certification serves to enhance competitiveness through swift custom clearance and simplified international trade. About Dachser Thanks to some 29,100 employees at 396 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated revenue of 6.12 billion euros in 2017. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 81.7 million shipments weighing 39.8 million metric tons. Dachser is currently represented in 44 countries. In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,670 people in 49 offices in eleven countries. The Regional Head Office Asia Pacific is located in Hong Kong. Please visit www.dachser.co.in for more information. PWRPWR