DAFZA holds roadshows in India to woo investments

Dubai, Apr 17 (PTI) Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) recently hosted roadshows in New Delhi and Bangalore as part of its efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade between India and the UAE.

The roadshows were themed Gateway to Growth, with a focus on increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from India to Dubai.

"The events highlighted the attractive investment opportunities that DAFZA has created for international businesses, with the aim of increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from India to Dubai, in line with Dubai Plan 2021," the company said in a statement.

The roadshows were led by a senior delegation from DAFZA and provided Indian businesses of all sizes insights on the business landscape in Dubai and the investment trends across key sectors within the Emirate.

"Ties between India and the UAE have continued to strengthen, as shown by the annual increase in the number of Indian companies which now account for 10 per cent of the total number of Asian companies based in DAFZA. The current level of bilateral trade between the UAE and India as a whole amount to about USD 53 billion," it said.

The roadshows initiative joined a series of projects launched by DAFZA to help stimulate business interest from Indian companies to set up in the free zone. This included a special forum which was held for Indian businesses under the theme "India: A Strategic Partner for Growth in an Evolving Global Economy".

Jamal Bin Marghoub, Sales Director, DAFZA said: "The UAE and India share a deep and historic relationship that has only developed and grown in recent years. Trade and economic activities have played a crucial role in this development and we believe that India will remain a strategic partner to our country for many years to come.

"DAFZAs roadshows in Bangalore and New Delhi are just some of the many initiatives that we have created to help nurture bilateral trade and attract more investment and business opportunities for organisational in both countries," he said.

During the roadshows, DAFZA showcased how the IT, Internet and telecommunications sectors are among its fastest-growing serviced sectors involving Indian companies. Electronics follows as second fastest, with jewelry, watches and precious stones tied at third. Some of the key Indian companies include Tech Mahindra, Tally, Mind Tree, Godrej, Kalyan Jewellers FZE, Chemmanur Gold Palace International FZCO, Himalaya Drug Company FZCO, and TATA Motors Ltd.