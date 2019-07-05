Daily allowances of West Bengal MLAs, ministers increased

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) The daily allowances of MLAs and cabinet ministers of West Bengal were increased on Friday to Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the hike on the floor of the House.The daily allowances of the MLAs were Rs 1,000 and those of the cabinet ministers were Rs 2,000.The present salary of an MLA in West Bengal Assembly is around Rs 21,800. With Rs 2,000 per day allowance, it is Rs 81,800 now.The salary of a cabinet minister is around Rs 22,800. With Rs 3,000 per day allowance, the salary is now Rs 1,12,800.The salary of the chief minister is Rs 27,000. With Rs 3,000 per day allowance, the salary is now around Rs 1,17,000.The members of the Assembly have been demanding the hike in their daily allowances.Opposition Congress and CPI(M) members said they had demanded that there should not be any difference between the daily allowances of the MLAs and the ministers. PTI PNT NN SOMSOM