Dailymotion and Rajshri Entertainment Come Together to Bring Premium Digital Content on the Platform

MUMBAI, January 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Dailymotion, a leading video content discovery platform, has announced its partnership with Rajshri Entertainment, a digital content production and distribution company housing various critically acclaimed films. Together, Dailymotion and Rajshri are committed to enhance the Indian video-watching experience and share premium Hindi video content with the rest of the world.With over 250 million unique monthly visitors, Dailymotion hosts content from over 2000 premium publishers. Serving as the home for video that matters, Dailymotion will be distributing top quality content from Rajshri including movies and TV, covering genres such as lifestyle, kids, education, music, Bollywood and many more. With its wide range of content, Rajshri aims to reach the global audience through Dailymotion's platform."We are delighted to partner with Dailymotion to make our premium content available on the platform," said Inderpal Singh, Vice President of Rajshri Business Development. "This includes Bollywood movies, food & lifestyle shows, kids shows, Bollywood news and gossip videos and much more. We are seeing increased consumption of such content across platforms and are confident that this will do exceedingly well on Dailymotion as well.""This partnership is as part of our commitment to bring an even greater library of content to our audience," mentioned Antoine Nazaret, Vice President of Content in Asia Pacific for Dailymotion. "Rajshri is a premium partner with a rich repertoire of Bollywood content, and we are more than delighted to have them join us on our platform."With award-winning programs like 'The Dr. Binocs Show,' Rajshri hopes to share with viewers worldwide the unique flavors of Indian film and television, reaching out beyond its local boundaries.One can discover various behind-the-scenes clips and highlights of their favorite Indian films and videos right here: https://www.dailymotion.com/RajshriAbout Dailymotion Founded in 2005, Dailymotion is a global video streaming service that connects over 250 million entertainment-seekers to their personal world of news and entertainment. Built on a clever player, intuitive algorithm, and on carefully-selected recommendations made by our experts who really (really) love great videos, Dailymotion is the one-stop place for enjoying stories by/from the best creators around in one heightened video experience. Dailymotion is currently owned by Vivendi and headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Singapore and Marseille.About Rajshri Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 72-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food shows, kids shows, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed and monetized across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms. Rajshri Entertainment has built a large audience worldwide that consumes entertainment content on-demand anytime, anywhere and on any device!For more information, visit- http://www.rajshri.com/