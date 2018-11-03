Dakota Fanning to star in 'Sweetness in the Belly'

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (PTI) Actor Dakota Fanning has been cast as the lead in immigrant drama "Sweetness in the Belly".The feature, being directed by Zeresenay Berhane Mehari from a script by Laura Phillips, is an adaptation of Camilla Gibb's bestselling novel.The story follows the life of an immigrant from the unique perspective of being orphaned in Africa as a child, escaping to England as a refugee, embracing the immigrant community in London, and attempting to reunite people with their scattered families while dealing with a passionate lost love affair with a doctor.Actor Saoirse Ronan was earlier attached to the project but after her departure, Fanning was roped in.The 24-year-old actor will be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wunmi Mosaku and Kunal Nayyar in the cast, reported Deadline.The project was developed by Sienna Films, and is being produced by Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny along with Alan Moloney and Susan Mullen.Shooting for the film has started in Ireland and will later shift to Ethiopia. PTI RB RBRB