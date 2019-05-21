Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross join comedy 'Covers'

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) Actors Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to star in comedy "Covers". According to Variety, the film is set in the music scene in Hollywood.Nisha Ganatra is directing the movie from a screenplay by Flora Greeson. Focus Features and Working Title Films are producing the project."Together Dakota and Tracee are an undeniable force of comedic talent, and along with our friends at Working Title and our director Nisha, we can't wait to see them go head to head on this new project," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. PTI SHDSHD