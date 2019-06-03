Dalai Lama hails secularism, freedom of religion in India

Dharamshala, June 3 (PTI) The Dalai Lama Monday hailed secularism and freedom of religion in India, saying the country promoted and respected all religions and accorded freedom of faith to one and all.He also expressed his indebtedness to ancient Nalanda University for spread of Buddhism across the world.The Dalai Lama hailed India's Fundamental Right of freedom of religion during his day-long teachings on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpos' 37 practices of Bodhisattva to Tibetan youths.Thirty seven practices of the Bodhisattva is an important text by Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo. According to the Central Tibetan Adminstration's official website, the 37 verses give instructions on how to follow the Bodhisattva path. As per the website, Gyalsey Thokm Sangpo implying the "son of the victorious ones" is a referance to the Bodhisattvas. "Through training along the path, the Bodhisattvas reach enlightenment therefore they are called sons or children of victorious ones, it says.During his teachings at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama also exhorted the Tibetans youths scattered all over the world to stay connected with their roots. He advised youths to study Tibetan Buddhisms through logic, reason, and debate and highlighted the importance of logic in the development of an individual's understanding and intelligence. We should be proud of being Tibetan and descendants of our ancestors. Buddhism which came to Tibet from the Nalanda tradition should not be regarded as a religion but academic subjects, said the Tibetan spiritual guru.PTI CORR RAXRAX