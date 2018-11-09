Dalai Lama leaves for 10-day teaching tour of Japan

Dharamshala, Nov 9 (PTI) The Dalai Lama left Dharamshala Friday for a brief visit to the national capital and then begin his 10-day teaching tour of Japan beginning November 13. From Delhi, the Tibetan leader will leave for Japan on Tuesday. His Holiness will give teachings on different spiritual topics during his tour. He will also hold a dialogue between Buddhist science and modern science with scientists at the Pacifico Yokohama (National Convention Hall of Yokohama). The spokesperson at the Dalai Lama office said His Holiness will give a public talk to the youth on 'One We Are One Family' at Hibiya Open Air Concert Hall. The event is being organised by Sherab Kyetsel Ling Institute. Dalai Lama will participate in the opening ceremony of Sherab Kyetsel Ling Institute. Tomorrow in Delhi, His Holiness will inaugurate the year-long celebration of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan. Dalai Lama will return to Dharamshala on November 25. PTI CORR INDIND