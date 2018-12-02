Dalai Lama reaches Farrukhabad for religious programme

Farrukhabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrived here Sunday for a three-day religious programme from Monday."The Dalai Lama landed at the airport by a chartered plane. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha MP Mukesh Rajput, senior officials of the district administration and followers of Buddhism welcomed him," District Magistrate Monika Rani said.The 83-year-old leader will deliver sermons at YBS Centre Rajghat Sankisa near Farrukhabad-Mainpuri boundary during the Dhamm Pravachan Samaroh.His followers from various countries such as the US, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, England, Peru, Israel and Thailand have reached the venue, UP head of Youth Buddhist Society of India Tirathraj Baudh said.Suresh Baudh, convenor of the programme, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have been invited for the programme.He said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union minister Kiren Rijiju are also likely to attend the programme. PTI CORR NAV ABHABHABH