Dalai Lama wishes PM Modi on his 69th birthday

Dharamshala (HP), Sep 17 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday, congratulating him for the "growing confidence you have brought about". The Dalai Lama said Indian traditions of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna' are necessary in today's world. In a letter to PM Modi, he said, "As a long time guest of India, and as someone who cares deeply about this country, I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about. India's success not only benefits the people of India but also greatly contributes to the development of the world as a whole"."As I have communicated to you earlier, I'm very encouraged by the growing interest young people across India are showing in ancient Indian knowledge, which shines like a sun in the East. I am convinced that the age-old Indian traditions of non-violent conduct 'ahimsa', backed by a compassionate motivation 'karuna', are not only relevant but are also necessary in today's world," the Tibetan leader said. He said he considers himself a messenger of the world's most populous democracy and commends the religious pluralism that the country has. "Considering myself a messenger of India, when I meet people from other parts of the world, I regularly commend India, the world's most populous democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism. India stands as an example of harmony and stability. The peaceful conduct of elections, both at national and state levels, is a further testament to that tradition," he added. The Dalai Lama said, "For us Tibetans living in exile, India is not only our spiritual refuge but for more than 60 years, it has also been our physical home. May I again take this opportunity to extend our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for providing us such warm and generous hospitality."