Dalhousie, Kufri see freezing temperatures as HP gets fresh snowfall

Shimla, Dec 11 (PTI) Popular tourist destinations Dalhousie, in Chamba district, and Kufri, in Shimla district, witnessed freezing temperatures Tuesday as the higher reaches of the state saw fresh snowfall, the Meteorological department said. The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Kufri were recorded at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius and zero degree Celsius, respectively, from Monday 5.30 pm to Tuesday 8.30 am, Met centre (Shimla) Director Manmohan Singh said.The Met has forecast snow and rain for Tuesday and Wednesday.Tribal Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and high reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts received fresh snowfall, Singh said, adding that Kalpa, in Kinnaur, got 9 cm of snow and Keylong, in Lahaul and Spiti district, received 2 cm.The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, he said.The minimum temperature in Kalpa remained at minus 4 degrees Celsius, Manali 0.4 degrees Celsius and that in state capital Shimla was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius during the period, Singh added.Moderate rain and snow may continue to occur in the high reaches of the state due to a western disturbance on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said, adding that the plains may also receive light rain. PTI DJI IJT