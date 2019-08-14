Dalit activist shot at in Punjab

Phagwara, Aug 14 (PTI) A 31-year-old Dalit activist sustained bullet injuries after three assailants opened fire at him near Guru Ravidas temple here on Wednesday evening, police said.Akash Bharti, an activist of Punjab Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi, has been admitted to a local hospital here, they said.Harbhajan Suman, president of Punjab Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi, told reporters that the assailants belonged to an upper caste and had been nursing a grudge against Bharti over some issue.A large number of Dalit activists gathered around the civil hospital and demanded that the assailants be arrested.Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh said efforts were being made to nab the accused.A case of attempt to murder had been registered, the police said. PTI CORR CHS DIVDIV