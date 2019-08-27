Dalit activists to sit on indefinite dharna from Aug 30

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Dalit activists on Tuesday said they will sit on an indefinite dharna from August 30 at Jantar Mantar to demand rebuilding of a Ravidas temple at its original place in south Delhi's Tughlakabad area.A Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the directions of the Supreme Court, following which a protest by Dalits against the demolition turned violent on August 21. The Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti also demanded unconditional release of 96 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in rioting during the protest against the demolition of the temple."Till the time the land is given back to the Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti, which is the lawful owner of the land and the temple is restored at its original place by Samiti, we will be sitting on an indefinite dharna from August 30 at Jantar Mantar," Sant Sukhdev Waghmare Maharaj told reporters.He alleged that some "outsiders" had created the ruckus on August 21."The protest was carried out in a peaceful manner. But some outsiders indulged in violence and our children were arrested. We want they should be released without any conditions," he said. PTI SLB KJKJKJ