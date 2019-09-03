Dalit girl raped, murdered in Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A teenage Dalit girl was raped and murdered allegedly by her neighbour and the body was found with her eyes gouged out here, police said on Tuesday. The accused Ranjit Ahirwar has been arrested, Superintendent ofPolice Satish Kumar said.The 17-year-old girl went missing on August 31 and her body with eyes gouged out was found the next day, police said, adding the postmortem confirmed rape.The accused was been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the girl's father. Section 376 (rape) has been added after postmortem, police added. PTI COR ABN SMI DVDV