Dalit man burnt alive: Cong slams BJP govt in UP

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident of a20-year-old Dalit man allegedly burnt alive, saying the social fabric of the state is being attacked to achieve political objectives.The Dalit man was allegedly burnt alive in Hardoi district over his relationship with a woman from another caste, a killing that his relatives said also led to his mother's death."Under the BJP rule, another Dalit has been burnt alive -- inhuman and shameful," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said."In order to achieve political objectives in Uttar Pradesh, the social fabric is being attacked," he said in a tweet in Hindi.The political advantage-seeking ruling dispensation is silent, he alleged."In UP, neither women are safe, nor Dalits and backwards classes," the Congress leader claimed.