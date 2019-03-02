Dalit man killed by landlord in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old Dalit man was allegedly killed by his landlord at Lakhyan village here, police said Saturday. Popin's body was found lying in an agricultural field, with multiple stab injuries to his neck, said Circle Officer Hariram Yadav. The incident took place at Lakhyan village which comes under the jurisdiction of Titawi police station. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Popin left home with his landlord Titu on Friday and did not return home till late in the night. A case was registered against Titu and one Ravinder, the circle officer said, adding that both of them are at large. Meanwhile, irate villagers protested against Popin's death and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons. Yadav said security has been tightened in the village to avoid any untoward incident. PTI CORR SNESNE