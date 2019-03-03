Dalit man killing case: Bhim Army activists threaten to agitate

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 3 (PTI) A day after a Dalit man was allegedly killed by his landlord here, Bhim Army activists on Sunday threatened to start an agitation demanding strict action against the accused, police said.The body of the 26-year-old was found lying in an agricultural field on Saturday, with multiple stab injuries on his neck, they said.According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, he left home with his landlord on Friday and did not return till late night. The landlord is at large, they said.The Dalit body activists reached the Titawi police station and threatened to agitate if the accused was not arrested soon.Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kumar Dharmender ensured them to compensate the deceased's family. PTI CORR DPB