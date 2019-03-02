scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Dalit man's charred body found in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A Dalit man's charred body has been found in a village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said Saturday. The body was found on early Friday morning. "Prima facie, it appears a murder case. The body of 60-year-old Gangaram Balai was found tied to a tree. However, it is not clear whether he was burnt alive or he was murdered first and then the body was burnt after tying it to a tree," SHO of Bijolia police station Baldev Ram said. "He was unmarried and worked as a gardener in Bahadurji ka kheda area. A murder case against unidentified accused has been registered and the matter is under investigation," he said. PTI SDA INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos