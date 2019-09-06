Dalit officer driven to suicide in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A young Dalit officer has committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri district, alleging humiliation and mental harassment by a village head, a district president of a farmers' political outfit and others. A video has also gone viral on the social media, purportedly showing Village Development Officer (VDO) Trivendra Kumar Gautam being publicly humiliated by leaders of the farmers' union. The 23-year-old officer, who had started his service as the VDO in Lakhimpur Kheri a year back and was posted in Kumbhi block, hanged himself to death on Wednesday night. His body was recovered on Thursday from his rented accommodation in Shivsagar colony locality of the city, police said. In the suicide note recovered from his room, Gautam has blamed the district president of a farmers' political outfit, the village head of Rasoolpur and a village head's son behind his decision to end his life and alleged that they were humiliating, abusing and mentally harassing him. In the note, he also made a mention of people talking about reservation to Dalits. Five people, including the three from the farmers' outfit, have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal told PTI. An FIR had been lodged under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology Act, the ASP said. "Investigations in the matter are in progress and none found involved will be spared," the officer said. PTI CORR SAB SMI HMB