Dalit protests: Jet Airways waives off penalty charges

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) In wake of Bharat bandh and reports of unrest, Jet Airways today said it was waiving off penalties for change of dates and providing refunds on all confirmed tickets booked today for flights operating to and out of Chandigarh, Patna and Amritsar.

Violent protests erupted across the country during a nationwide bandh called by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"Due to unrest in Chandigarh, Patna & Amritsar, we are waiving off penalties for date/ flight change, refund, no-show & fare difference (if any) on all confirmed tickets for flights to/out of these cities for travel on April 02," the airline tweeted.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. PTI SAN MG MG