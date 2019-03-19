Dalit teen gang rape: All accused arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Two persons who were among the five men accused of raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have been arrested, police said Tuesday. The teenager was allegedly raped by five youths at Phulat village in Khatauli administrative area on Sunday and recorded a video of the incident, a police officer had said. A case has been registered and three accused were arrested earlier, the police had said. PTI CORRHMB