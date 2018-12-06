Dalits to take over Parliament in 2019 LS polls: Chandrashekhar Azad

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad alias Ravan said Thursday that Dalits will take over Parliament in 2019 by sending its members and the prime minister will also be from that community. Talking to newsmen in Shamli, he said Dalits will not only take over the Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar district but also ocupy Parliament in 2019 by sending elected members and the prime minister too will be from the community. Police personnel were deployed outside a Hanuman temple in this district Wednesday as priests of the area sought protection after a group of Dalit activists entered the shrine and started performing rituals. The activists had offered prayers at the temple on Tuesday, a week after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggered a row by calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit. On the Bulandshahr violence, Azad alleged that the BJP has been supporting Hindu organisations such as Bajrag Dal and the VHP to create communal tension for political gains in the upcoming general elections. He claimed that the BJP was responsible for the incident in which two people, including a police officer, were killed on Monday. The Bhim Army chief was in Shamli to participate in a candle march on the 62nd death anniversary of B R Ambedkar. He said the march was also to mark the anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya. PTI CORR CK