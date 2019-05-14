Dalmia Bharat Group Commissions India's Most Advanced Monolithic Refractory Production Line in Katni (MP) India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Dalmia Seven (a JV between the Dalmia Bharat Group and Seven Refractories of Europe) and part of the Group's refractory business, today announced the launch of a new Monolithics production line at its 7 acres facility in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. Dalmia Seven is a leading supplier of monolithics in India. The new production line is the 'first-of-its-kind' in India and equipped to manufacture a wide range of advanced monolithic refractories. With an enhanced capacity of 45000 MT per annum, the expansion will help meet the rising demand of high grade refractory products from Iron & Steel and Cement producers in India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886754/Dalmia_Bharat_Group.jpg )The production line features high level of automation which enables precision dosing of several raw materials for efficient production of high-grade refractory. The line allows for faster production cycles with minimal human intervention making it the most advanced monolithics refractory production line which ensures highest standards of technology and quality.Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sameer Nagpal, Group CEO - Refractory Business, Dalmia Bharat Group said, "Dalmia Bharat Group is committed to bringing the best in global technology to Indian steel and cement manufacturers. The new development not only addresses the increasing demand for clean steel production in India but also fulfills our commitment to continued technological investment as our Country ramps up its infrastructural growth."Commenting on the association between Dalmia Bharat Group and Seven Refractories, Erik Zobec, Group CEO, Seven Refractories stated, "We are excited to be a part of India's growth story. Our collaboration with Dalmia Bharat Group is growing day after day and with this advancement, we look forward to give Indian customers best of quality, technology, service and flexibility. An innovative and reliable refractories partner is now available at their doorstep."About Dalmia Seven Dalmia Seven is a joint-venture between Dalmia Bharat Group and Seven Refractories of Europe, for manufacturing advanced Monolithics in India. Dalmia Seven blends Dalmia Bharat Refractory Business' deep local operational know-how with cutting edge technical expertise and unparalleled product range of Monolithics from Seven Refractories for large variety of applications including iron and steel, cement, aluminum, petrochemicals etc.About Dalmia Bharat GroupDalmia Bharat Group (www.dalmiabharat.com) is a leading national player in Indias core manufacturing sector since 1939. With a turnover of over 10,000 crore it has a leadership position in Cement, Sugar, Refractories. A leader in specialty cements and the countrys largest producer of slag cement, Dalmia Bharat is the worlds greenest cement company. And a leader in Sustainability best practices set to global benchmarks. In generic sugar, the group caters to several marquee brands. It has an enduring and growing customer base in refractories.Source: Dalmia Bharat Group PWRPWR