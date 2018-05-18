Dalmia Bharat posts Q4 net profit at Rs 183.65 cr

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Cement maker Dalmia Bharat today reported a marginal increase of 0.79 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 183.65 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 182.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue during the quarter under review was up 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,703.49 crore as against Rs 2,509.31 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Dalmia Bharats total expenses stood at Rs 2,388.97 crore, up 5.35 per cent, as against Rs 2,267.52 crore.

Its sales volume during the quarter was up 14 per cent to 5.18 MT as against 4.55 MT in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For the 2017-18 fiscal, Dalmia Bharats net profit was up by two-folds to Rs 535.90 crore as against Rs 255.26 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 9,133.80 crore in 2017-18, up 5.97 per cent, compared to Rs 8,619.09 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat today settled at Rs 2,694.30 on BSE, down 1.91 per cent from their previous close.