scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Dalmia's ashes immersed in Yamuna

Mathura (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) The ashes of former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vishnu Hari Dalmia were immersed in the Yamuna river here Saturday.Dalmia breathed his last at his Delhi residence on January 16. He was 91."As per Dalmia's wish, his ashes were submerged into the holy Yamuna at Vishram Ghat," secretary at 'Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan' said. DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos