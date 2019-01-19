Dalmia's ashes immersed in Yamuna

Mathura (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) The ashes of former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vishnu Hari Dalmia were immersed in the Yamuna river here Saturday.Dalmia breathed his last at his Delhi residence on January 16. He was 91."As per Dalmia's wish, his ashes were submerged into the holy Yamuna at Vishram Ghat," secretary at 'Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan' said. DPBDPB