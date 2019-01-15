Dan Trachtenberg to direct 'Uncharted' movie

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Dan Trachtenberg has been roped in to direct Sony Pictures' movie adaptation of popular video game "Uncharted"."10 Cloverfield Lane" director will be replacing Shawn Levy, who had to depart the project due to scheduling conflicts, reported Variety.The film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The film features Tom Holland and chronicles Drake's first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan. The project will be a co-production between Arad and Atlas Entertainment Production, and will be produced by Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Ari and Avi Arad. PTI SHDSHD