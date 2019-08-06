Dance drama to bring to life the story of Lord Krishna

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The story of Lord Krishna's childhood, his role in the epic battle of Mahabharata and the narrative of him becoming a figure of reverence will come alive in Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's production of its annual dance drama titled "Krishna". The over two hour long play directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, will be staged at Kamani auditorium here from August 19. Singh said the play, now in its 43rd year, keeps evolving with every edition into "something new and better". "The Kendra's 'Krishna' evolves year after year, with new inputs in choreography, costumes, lighting, sets and other production values. This year, it has new inputs in costumes, choreography. For the first time it is having LED walls and a new sound track," the Padma Shri awardee told PTI.The performance will retell the mythological tale through traditional Indian dance forms like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu. "In the showcase of violence, despite all odds, there emerges hope for eventual peace, despite apparent chaos in the present."The second half of the production deals with the life of Krishna as a statesman who undertakes the war of Mahabharata, but by way of which he becomes susceptible to divine folly," Singh, also the vice chairperson of the Kendra, said.She added that the episode on the Mahabharata war, through its message of victory and redemption, is more pertinent today than ever.The show will come to a close on August 24. PTI MAH TRS MAHMAH