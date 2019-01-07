Dance, music festival to revive youth's interest in Indian art forms

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The 18th edition of the Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav will seek to revive and promote the interest of the youth in traditional Indian art forms. The festival of music and dance set to begin on January 10, will be held at the Modern School here. Dedicated to 16th century poets and musicians Swami Haridas and Mian Tansen, the four-day event will see performances by eminent musicians and dancers such as Parveen Sultana, Gundecha Brothers, Bickram Ghosh, Pandit Salil Bhatt, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and Uma Sharma among others."The event encourages the younger generation to listen and absorb the purity of Indian classical music and dance. A traditional atmosphere will be created in a 'mehfil andaaz' representing the old musical style of our country. I want them to hear what their forefathers listened to," Kathak exponent Uma Sharma said. The festival, organised by Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan and Sri Ram Centre For Performing Arts in collaboration with HCL, and Modern School, also celebrates the guru-shishya parampara. It will come to a close on January 13. PTI CORR TRSTRS