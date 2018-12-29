'Dandi Yatra' exhibition to propagate Gandhi's message of peace

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) An exhibition titled 'Dandi Yatra', being organised by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), is part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to propagate his message of peace, the ministry of culture said Saturday.It was inaugurated by Y P Anand, a Gandhian and former director, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.This exhibition showcases the unseen drawings of artist Chhaganlal Jadav and also the master works of NGMA's collection of contemporaneous artists to Gandhi like Nandlal Bose, Upendra Maharathi and Ram Kinkar Baij.Speaking at the event, Adwaita Gadanayak, director general, NGMA Delhi, said the exhibition showcases historical drawings of the journey of the Salt March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi, a coastal village in Gujarat.The journey, covering 240 miles, took 12 night halts and was witness to the breaking of the British law for salt.The exhibition will be open to the public from December 30 onwards from 11.00am to 6.30pm on all working days except Mondays and national holidays. PTI ASG ABHABHABH