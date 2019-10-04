'Dandiya Nites' Receives an Overwhelming Response at Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Dome successfully hosts another mega Dandiya NightMUMBAI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Dandiya Nites' hosted at Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium was the biggest Navratri event in the city, and a treat for Mumbaikars of various age groups, as they danced away, ringing in the celebration on a grand scale.The gala event witnessed a massive response with a footfall of more than 5000 people, who twirled to festive dandiya tunes played by Ramzat Music. Moreover, one of the country's finest artists, DJ Chetas brought the roof down with catchy Bollywood tracks, and kept attendees enthralled. Fans' favourite Darshan Raval also made a surprise cameo, by performing on the hit song, 'Chogada Tara', which left the audiences in spellbound and wanting for more.This event at Dome was indeed a special affair, with a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea, overlooking the Worli sea face and the Haji Ali Dargah. Like every year, Dandiya Nites felicitated the best performance and costume with exciting gift hampers, awarded by Mr. Mazhar Nadiadwala - Managing Director, Dome India from their experience partner FINGERS, a new age, innovative digital accessory brand disrupting the consumer technology space with their range of headsets, power banks and others.Commenting on the success of the event, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, Dome Entertainment Pvt Ltd said, "Navratri is a festival celebrated by all with great gusto, and dandiya is a crucial part of the same. It thus gave me immense delight to arrange an event of this scale, showcasing the diversity of our city. Dome has always maintained a reputation of hosting larger than life events, and this was the fourth time we organised it, which was grander than the previous year. We hope to have lived up to everyone's expectations by making their Dandiya night memorable."It was a packed weekend for Dome as they also hosted one of the most prestigious events in the Indian sports industry - the second edition of 'Indian Sports Honour', an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka and Virat Kohli. It witnessed winners of 11 categories being honoured by eminent ISH jury members like Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP- SG Group, Pullela Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, Sardar Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, PT Usha, and Anjali Bhagwat. Known for hosting events across diverse genres, Dome ensured that the event was no short of a grand success.About Dome EntertainmentDome Entertainment Pvt Ltd- A Cineyug group enterprise is one of India's leading multifaceted communication and entertainment companies, creating holistic experiences and brand engagements that engage, inspire, empower and creates experiences above content. A Cineyug Group Enterprise, Dome Entertainment has been associated with some stellar events like Pro-Kabaddi League, Filmfare Awards and more, and has an extensive portfolio comprising broadly of MICE, Experiential Marketing, Employee Engagement, Special Events, and Sports. The Intellectual Properties (IP) division is dedicated to create engaging experiences with pan India reach that are at par with international events in terms of scale and production. Larger than life spectacles find a home at dome. Founded by MazharNadiadwala in 2012, the company is also known for the majestic Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, which stands tall overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. PWRPWR