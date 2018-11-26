Danesh Mistry to head Tata Assest Management's PMS division

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Tata Asset Management Monday said it has appointed Danesh Mistry as head of portfolio management services in order to strengthen the division, which will focus on a niche segment of clients through tailor-made portfolios.Mistry, who until now, managed multiple equity mutual fund schemes, is mandated to build the portfolio management services (PMS) vertical. He is now designated as head of PMS, Tata Asset Management said in a statement.He has over 16 years of experience spread across fund management, equity research, mortgages and investment banking including private equity and capital markets.Mistry has been with Tata Asset Management for over nine years in the investment team starting as a research analyst and now fund manager. Prior to joining the fund house, Mistry has worked with HDFC and ENAM Securities.Established in 1994, Tata Asset Management is an asset management company with branches across 72 locations. PTI SP ANUANU