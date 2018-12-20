Dangal, Maacher Jhol to be screened at India-China Film Festival

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Bollywood star Amir Khan's 'Dangal', Bengali film 'Maacher Jhol' and Chinese movie 'CZ12' will be among seven films that will be screened at the India-China Film Festival being organised here from Saturday. In order to strengthen people-to-people connect and deepen cultural understanding between the two countries, the India-China Film Festival will be organised during the first India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges from December 22-24. The three-day festival will be organised at the Siri Fort Auditorium by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.A total of seven films -- four Chinese and three Indian films -- will be screened during the festival, an official statement said.The opening film of the festival will be 'CZ12' also known as 'Chinese Zodiac'.The list of Indian films to be screened were 'Dangal' (Hindi), 'Maacher Jhol' (Bengali) and 'Ventilator' (Marathi). All the films will carry English subtitles. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB