Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield in talks for 'Jesus Was My Homeboy'

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (PTI) Actors Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield are in negotiations to star in the biopic of Black Panther activist Fred Hampton.The film, titled "Jesus Was My Homeboy", will be produced by filmmaker Ryan Coogler. Shaka King, best known for directing many episodes of TV shows like "High Maintenance" and "People of Earth", will helm and produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson, reported Variety.If finalised, Kaluuya, 29, will take on the role of Hampton, the enigmatic activist and organiser who quickly ascended the ranks of the Black Panther Party to become the chairman of the Illinois chapter and deputy chairman of the national party.Hampton was 21 when he was assassinated during a coordinated raid by a tactical unit with orders from the FBI and the Chicago Police Department.Stanfield, 27, is expected to play William O'Neal, the FBI informant who gained access to the Panthers.Kaluuya and Stanfield previously starred together in Jordan Peele's 2017 critically-acclaimed mystery thriller "Get Out".The project will be executive produced by Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks. PTI RB RBRB