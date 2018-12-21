scorecardresearch
Daniella Pineda joins Netflix's 'What/If'

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" star Daniella Pineda has joined Netflix's anthology drama "What/If" as series regular. The 10-episode series, featuring Renee Zellweger, is described as a social thriller exploring the ripple effects when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the first season revolves around newlyweds who accept a dangerous proposition.Pineda will play Cassidy, an analytical, conscientious and work-obsessed employee of Bioprint since its inception. She is the kind of woman who does the right thing, even when no one's looking a quality that will come to haunt her when she is set up to take a big fall. Zellweger is said to be playing a shrewd San Francisco venture capitalist whose towering successes and meticulously curated public persona is the result of a searing devotion to her unapologetic post-feminist doctrine.Jane Levy and Blake Jenner are reportedly playing the newlyweds. The cast also includes Keith Powers, Samantha Ware, Juan Castano and Saamer Usmani. PTI SHDSHD

