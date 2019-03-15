Danny Boyle's Beatles movie 'Yesterday' to close Tribeca Film Festival

Los Angeles, Mar 15 (PTI) Filmmaker Danny Boyle's rock comedy "Yesterday" has been chosen as the closing night film for the Tribeca Film Festival.The film, penned by Richard Curtis, features Himesh Patel as a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the support of his childhood best friend, played by Lily James. After a freak accident during a mysterious global blackout, he wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran also star in the movie. "This isn't a time travel movie but it feels like introducing the Beatles music to America for the first time-again. Absolutely delighted that our film has been chosen to be the closing film of the Tribeca Film Festival. A great honour in a great city," said Boyle. Documentary Film "The Apollo", directed by Roger Ross Williams, will open the festival, reported Variety.The film extravaganza will hold a pair of Gala Anniversary screenings with a 40th anniversary showing of a never-before-seen restored version of Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now and the 30th anniversary and cast reunion of "Say Anything" Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 24 to May 4. PTI SHDSHD