Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo join Ben Foster in 'Harry Haft'

Los Angeles, Mar 2 (PTI) Actors Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo and Peter Sarsgaard have boarded the cast of boxing drama "Harry Haft".The film, to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson, will feature Ben Foster in the lead.The cast also includes "Phantom Thread" breakout Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Saro Emirze and Dar Zuzovsky, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Justine Juel Gillmer has adapted the script for the feature from Alan Scott Haft's novel "Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano".The film will chronicle the true story of Harry Haft, a boxer who survived by fighting fellow prisoners in the concentration camps in ghoulish gladiatorial battles.The film started production late last month in Hungary and New York.Levinson will also produce the feature alongside New Mandate Film's Matti Leshem, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Sosnoff and Scott Pardo. PTI RB RBRB