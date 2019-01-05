Danny DeVito joins 'Jumanji' sequel

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Actor Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" sequel. Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are also returning for the sequel, reported Variety.Jake Kasdan is coming back as the director. "The magic of Jumanji is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone," Johnson said."Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, where they turn into their adult avatars. The setting is now a video game instead of a board game, on which the book and original 1995 film, featuring Robin Williams, were based.Scott Rosenberg, Kasdan and Jeff Pinkner have penned the script of the sequel. PTI SHDSHD