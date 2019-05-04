Darbar move employees to get special passes to ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, May 4 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday said special passes would be provided to the vehicles, carrying 'darbar move' employees, to ply on Jammu-Srinagar national highway during restrictions on Sunday. Only security convoys are allowed on the highway twice a week -- Wednesday and Sunday -- from 4 am to 5 pm to facilitate their smooth movement. The restriction was clamped on April 7 in view of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14 that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. However, the administration lifted the restrictions on civilian traffic movement between Srinagar and Baramulla stretch of the highway from May 2. "The vehicles carrying the (darbar) employees will be provided special passes in view of restrictions on Sundays on the highway for movement of Army and other convoys," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma said. Verma was reviewing the travel arrangements for the employees move to summer capital Srinagar, where the darbar move offices including civil secretariat - the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government - and Raj Bhavan will reopen on May 6 after six months functioning in winter capital Jammu as per the age-old practice. "It was decided that the concerned Deputy Commissioners will provide special travel passes after clearing the vehicles carrying the move employees for on ward journey to Srinagar," he said. He said the deputy commissioner Jammu would issue passes to the vehicles at Nagrota, while Deputy Commissioner Udhampur will facilitate the onward movement after verifying these at Jakhani. Similar procedure would be repeated by Deputy Commissioner Ramban in his jurisdiction, the officer added. PTI TAS RCJ