Darjeeling woman, her friends assaulted in south Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A woman from Darjeeling was allegedly assaulted and her friends beaten up in south Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday after they objected to offensive comments passed by three men, police said.Leena Subba, who works at a private firm, was returning to her home in Kotla Mubarakpur along with her husband, Ganesh, and three other friends after attending a party. Around 2.15 am, when they reached near Subhash Gali crossing, three men drinking on the roadside abused them following which an altercation started, Nitesh Shankar, one of those injured, said."Soon, the drunk men pushed Leena and thrashed our friend Pranay Pradhan," Nitesh said, adding Leena's husband Ganesh and another woman, Laxmi, were also assaulted.Pranay, who was hit with a wooden plank in his head, is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar, said.Pranay (23) is a chef at a Khan Market restaurant and Nitesh (27) works there as a cashier.Police said two persons, one Yogesh (19) and one Saurav (23), have been arrested and a hunt is on to nab the third person. They have been booked on charge of attempt to murder.Laxmi is from Nepal and all others are from Darjeeling.