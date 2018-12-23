Darren Criss won't play gay characters anymore

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Darren Criss has said he will no longer be playing LGBTQ characters as he does not want to be "another straight boy taking a gay man's role".The 31-year-old actor is best known for playing Andrew Cunanan in "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace" and Blaine Anderson in "Glee"."There are certain (queer) roles that I'll see that are just wonderful. But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role," Criss told Bustle.The actor said it has "been a real joy" playing queer characters like Blaine, Cunanan, and Hedwig in the Broadway musical 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch', he does not feel comfortable taking those roles anymore, which is "unfortunate"."The reason I say that is because getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience. It has made for very, very compelling and interesting people," he added. PTI RDSRDS