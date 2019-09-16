Darshan Kumaar joins 'Toofan' as antagonist

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Actor Darshan Kumar has joined the cast of filmmaker Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's next "Toofan". The "NH 10" actor will play an antagonist in the movie, which revolves around boxing and features Farhan Akhtar in the lead. According to a source close to the production, Darshan will play the role of Maharashtrian boxer Dharmesh Patil in the movie. "He has been training in boxing for two months," the source added. Anjum Rajabali has penned the movie. PTI SHDSHD