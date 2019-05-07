Dassault Syst�mes invites startups to submit their projects at 3DEXPERIENCE Lab; aims to bring their innovative ideas to life

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, May 7, 2019- Dassault Systemes building on its commitment towards the startup community in India, invites application for innovative design projects across the country under their 3DEXPERIENCE Lab program. Recently, Dassault Systmes inaugurated its first 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in India in 2018 and part of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab global network in Vlizy and Boston. The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab offers entrepreneurs, makers and startups, unique resources to work on disruptive innovations, leverage collective intelligence and nurture projects that have the potential to transform society. Under their two year 3DEXPERIENCE Lab program, Dassault Systmes provides access to 3DEXPERIENCE platform along with multidisciplinary mentoring, strong network across academics and investors, knowledge on all industries as well as worldwide business network. The selection criteria for the shortlisting the startups will be on offering disruptive technology, practicing collective intelligence and delivering the most sustainable solution that transforms the society positively. These innovations could be in the domain of Electric Vehicles (EVs), Life Sciences- Personalized Healthcare, 3D Printed Implants and in Construction, Cities and Territories- New Habitat and Agriculture. Startups will pitch their ideas before the top management at Dassault Systmes across these domains. The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab with their community, will evaluate all the nominations and select the top three who will then get a chance to present their pitch at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2019 in September 2019. The winners will be decided via live voting by the attendees at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum. The winning startups will get a chance to present their innovative ideas to the members of the executive committee at Dassault Systmes. In addition to this, they will get access to Dassault Systmes headquarter in Vlizy, France, where they will be mentored at the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab. The winners will also be provided with access to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The startups are required to submit their disruptive projects at the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab website. The last date of the project submission is August 15, 2019. PWRPWRPWR