Datamatics Announces Q2 FY2019 Results

MUMBAI, November 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Consolidated revenue for the quarter up by 20.6% to INR 2,799.04 Million and EBITDA up 63.9% at INR 313.28 Million Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced the financial results for the second quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2018.Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q2 FY2019 Revenue at INR 2,799.04 million; up 20.6% y-o-y, up 7.3% q-o-qEBITDA at INR 313.28 million; up 63.9% y-o-y, down by 1.19% q-o-qPBT at INR 326.4 million, up 27% y-o-y, up 19.5% q-o-qPAT at INR 235.76 million; up 8.7% y-o-y, up 9.1% q-o-qConsolidated Financial Highlights - H1 FY2019 Revenue at INR 5,407.07 million; up 22.7% y-o-yEBITDA at INR 630.24 million; up 65.1% y-o-yPBT at INR 599.6 million, up 31.4%PAT at INR 451.82 million; up 19.6% y-o-yCommenting on the Q2 financial performance, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said, "Datamatics witnessed steady growth during the quarter with consistent increase in revenue and profit. Our EBITDA for this quarter has grown by 64% y-o-y due to healthy business growth, acquisitions and forex gains."Operational highlights H1 FY2019 During Q2 FY2019, USA contributed significantly to the revenue at 60% whereas contributions from Europe, India and Rest of World stood at 21%, 15% and 4% respectivelyIn terms of sectorial contribution to the revenue, BFSI, Publishing and Manufacturing were the top three sectors contributing 28%, 27% and 9% respectivelyTop 5 clients contributed 25%; top 10 clients contributed 37%, whereas contribution from top 20 clients to the revenue for the quarter stood at 51%Business Updates Datamatics added 50 new customers in Q2 FY2019Datamatics continued to actively pursue the partnership and re-seller program and has signed up 4 new partners for TruBot and TruBI products during the quarter, adding to total partner strength of 15During the quarter, Datamatics was named in the Aspirant category in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018 for Finance and Accounting (F&A) service providers based on DAS (Digital Augmentation Suite) solutions. DAS comprises of multiple digital technologies including service providers' capability to deliver an Interactive Layer like mobile apps, chatbots & self-service portals; Insights Layer (descriptive, predictive & prescriptive analytics) and Automation Layer (RPA, OCR).Datamatics was named in the Gartner Report on "Competitive Landscape: Consulting and System Integration Service Providers for Robotic Process Automation." The report names market players who are the leading RPA C&SI service providers. Datamatics is named as one of the Leading IT Service Providers Offering RPA C&SI Services.Datamatics was honoured with Future Tech Leader Award at CIO100 Award 2018 by IDG. Arun Rajkumar, Associate VP - Engineering Solutions, Datamatics Digital was honoured as the Future Tech Leader for displaying exemplary vision in identifying and deploying relevant future technology skills and creating an environment to make the organization future-proof.During the quarter, the company hosted Datamatics Headway BFSI summit 2018 on 'Embracing Digital Transformation & Digital Culture' in Mumbai. The summit showcased ideas and experiences, exploring challenges, opportunities and best practices around Digital Transformation in the BFSI sector It was attended by close to 100 senior professionals from leading banks, NBFCs and insurance companies.About Datamatics Global Services Limited Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 450 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 6 countries with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit https://www.datamatics.com/Safe Harbour Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. 