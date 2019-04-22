Datamatics Expands its Partner Footprint - Ties-up With TechniSMART Solutions to Bring Enterprise Grade RPA Product, TruBot, to the UK & European Markets

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced its strategic partnership with TechniSMART Solutions Limited to further expand foothold in the UK & European markets for its RPA product, TruBot. TechniSMART Solutions Ltd is a business transformation partner serving the UK & European market to drive enterprise-wide change in business process, using 4Gen solutions.Datamatics is aggressively investing in expanding its partner network and has included 48 new partners in the last 12 months. The evolving partner ecosystem will increase the sales momentum and will ensure smooth implementation and support for TruBot globally. Datamatics TruBot is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes without any manual intervention. TruBot has 95 customers globally and has automated more than 800 processes across multiple industries including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Healthcare.The partnership will bolster Datamatics presence in the global markets and will provide access to strong customer base of TechniSMART Solutions in Manufacturing and Healthcare space. TechniSMART Solutions will be Datamatics' value added reseller and implementation partner. The partnership will provide TechniSMART Solutions complete access to various modules and platforms of TruBot, access to partner training & technical programs and support to create marketing visibility in the desired markets.Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Murali Sathya, Vice President & Global Head of Channels, Datamatics, said, "We are glad to have partnered with TechniSMART Solutions. The partnership will enable Datamatics to tap the growing RPA market globally. TechniSMART's strong technical expertise along with its delivery and implementation capabilities will enable enterprises to realize the full potential of TruBot.""We are thrilled to partner with Datamatics. As per the industry research, RPA market is witnessing double-digit growth and we see increasing traction among customers to automate their routine, mundane processes and reap the benefits of Automation. TruBot is a leading RPA product and has been recognized by multiple industry analysts for its ease of use, matured Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities and vertical specific frameworks. The product is highly scalable and has the ability to automate complex process, thus giving an edge to our customer in their automation journey," said Vivek Maladkar, CEO & Co-Founder at TechniSMART Solutions.About TechniSMART Solutions Founded in 2018, the TechniSMART Solutions was pioneered to help UK & European organizations make informed business decisions. TSS consultants, work closely alongside FDs, CEOs and business owners throughout the UK/Europe as trusted consulting partners, helping them to drive change within their business process to increase profitability, competitiveness, and growth. With the UK firmly embedded into the 4th Industrial Revolution, in which disruptive technologies and trends such as; the Internet of Things, Robotics, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence are changing the way we live and work - there has never been a more important time for organizations to innovate within their business processes.About Datamatics Global Services Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit http://www.datamatics.com.Safe Harbour Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry.