Datamatics Recognized as the Best Cognitive Technology Provider by Computer Society of India, Mumbai

MUMBAI, December 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, announced today that it has been recognized as the Best Cognitive Technology Provider of the Year 2018 at IT Innovation & Excellence Awards by Computer Society of India, Mumbai.Datamatics is recognized for its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product, TruBot which helped a leading bank in India to automate their credit limit extension process. Datamatics TruBot enabled the client to automate an end-to-end complex, repetitive, and error prone process of Cash Credit and Overdraft Facility limit extension that has a high impact on end-customer credibility. The automation helped the client to execute all credit limit extensions in real time with 100% accuracy.Commenting on the occasion, Mitul Mehta - SVP & Head-Marketing & Communications, Datamatics Global Services Ltd., said, "TruBot has enabled numerous banks in India and around the world to automate several critical processes across retails assets, retails liabilities, global trade services, corporate banking and direct banking. We are happy to be recognized as the best cognitive technology provider by Computer Society of India." Datamatics TruBot is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes without any manual intervention. TruBot has 95 customers globally and has automated more than 800 processes across multiple industries including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Healthcare.About IT Innovation & Excellence Awards The IT Innovation & Excellence Awards by Computer Society of India, Mumbai (CSI) recognizes the best in the area of Cognitive Technology and allied IT Industry including IoT, RPA, Innovative use of bots, Robotics, Innovative applications of cognitive application combine vision technology (including AR/VR), Advanced AI Application, Analytics and Machine Learning, Block chain. The leading organizations & individuals are honoured and awarded for their innovation and excellence in this sector.About Datamatics Global Services Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 450 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across four continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit https://www.datamatics.com.