Datamatics Recognized in a Recent Report on Robotic Process Automation Vendor Assessment 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has been featured in the IDC report on 'Robotic Process Automation Vendor Assessment 2018 for Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan)' by Pushkaraksh Shanbhag and Rijo George Thomas. The report covers the evolving automation ecosystem and recognizes Datamatics as a leading technology vendor in the RPA space. The report features Datamatics flagship RPA product TruBot and talks about the company's ongoing journey from being purely a provider of IT and business services to being recognized as a vendor for automation solutions that also has a rich services portfolio. It also mentions the company's focused approach to be increasingly led with proprietary IP that will deliver long-term benefits in terms of customer mindshare while acting as a pull-through for its established IT and business services capabilities. Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pushkaraksh Shanbhag, IDC Analyst said, "Our extensive research on various RPA vendors, done as part of 'The Future of Work and Robotic Process Automation Vendor Assessment 2018 for Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan)' report suggests that Datamatics effectively leverages its heritage in document processing-related business process services to encode its deep domain expertise into ready-to-use, cognitive-enabled bot offerings such as the TruBot Neuro. Another interesting differentiator is that a single TruBot can be trained in multiple processes so the same bot can perform different activities at different times, allowing customers to optimize their bot license costs." Mr. Mitul Mehta, SVP & Head, Marketing & Communications, Datamatics Global Services Ltd. said, "We are happy to be featured in the IDC RPA Vendor Assessment Report. It is our constant endeavour to enhance the functionalities and platform capabilities along with building a strong partner ecosystem." Datamatics TruBot is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes without any manual intervention. TruBot has 75 customers globally and has automated more than 800 processes across multiple industries including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Healthcare. To access the report, please click - https://trubot.datamatics.com/resources/analyst/idc/rpa About Datamatics Global Services Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 450 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. Safe Harbour Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. Source: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. PWRPWR