Datamatics Wins IMC Digital Technology Award 2018 for TruBot and TruAI in Emerging Technology Large Category

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has won IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 under the Excellence in Emerging Technology category for TruBot, its Robotic Process Automation product and TruAI, its Artificial Intelligence platform. The award ceremony was held on 12th April 2019 at St Regis, Mumbai.The Panel of Jury constituted an eminent panel comprising of the stalwarts in the IT industry: Mr. Atul Nishar - Former Chairman of NASSCOM, Founder and Chairman Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Padma Shri Dr. Deepak Phatak - Professor, IIT Mumbai, Mr. Harish Mehta - Co-Founder of NASSCOM and Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd., Mr. Keshav Murugesh - Group CEO, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and recently appointed Chairman, NASSCOM, Mr. Mukesh Kriplani - Chief Executive Officer - ParekhPlast Ltd., Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan - MD, Deutsche Bank Group, Mr. Sanjay Mehta - Private Investor, Mr. Sumit Rajwade - Founder, Digital Innovation Specialist, Stealthmode Startup, Mr. Krishna Tewari - Director, Genessa Smart Solutions.The IMC Awards recognize achievements across all areas of the IT industry. Winners of each award are selected by a panel of executives representing the wide variety of services present in the IT landscape. The awards are designed to celebrate innovation through technological product/solutions and applications that are transformative to business.The award was presented by the Chief Guest Padma Shri Dr Deepak B. Phatak. Ms Sandhya Vasudevan, Jury Chair, IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 said, "I congratulate Datamatics for its innovative and future oriented products TruBot and TruAI. She emphasized on how our solution has helped to automate processes and detect fraud in the banking sector."Mr. Rahul Kanodia - Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said, "AI and RPA are going to change the ways how organisation are looking at the technologies in the coming future. Datamatics is actively investing in these emerging technologies. We are happy to be recognized in the emerging technology space by IMC."Datamatics' TruBot is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes without any manual intervention. The Everest Group, a leading global analyst firm has featured TruBot in their RPA PEAK Matrix recently. Also, Gartner, the leading Research and Analyst firm, named Datamatics in its Report on Consulting and System Integration Service Providers for Robotic Process Automation.Datamatics' TruAI is a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence platform that businesses use for Pattern Detection, Text and Data Mining. It helps enterprises extract intelligence from high volumes of structured, unstructured and multi-structured data from diverse sources.About Datamatics Global Services Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.comSafe Harbour Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry.Source: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. PWRPWR