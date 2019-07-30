Datawrkz Launches Vizibl CDP - A Customer Data Platform for the Small and Mid-Size Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datawrkz, a global ad-tech & digital marketing solution provider for publishers, agencies, and brands, announced the launch of Vizibl CDP (Customer Data Platform), a data management & analytics platform for small-medium businesses. Vizibl CDP not only comes at a fraction of the cost, but also provides all necessary features such as data collection, smart segmentation, actionable insights, and omnichannel targeting capabilities. Vizibl CDP is currently the only platform in the segment that provides an end-to-end marketing solution, including support for custom analytics. The platform helps by unifying the data gathered from online and offline sources, generating insights based on that segmented data, further enriching those insights by building custom analytics models, and finally letting the clients take near real-time decisions on audience targeting via programmatic media buying on the Vizibl DSP.Senthil Govindan, CEO and Co-founder, Datawrkz, said, "We are excited about the launch of our Vizibl CDP for small & medium businesses. We believe that an effective solution requires understanding the business context and overlaying on a platform-based solution. Our deep operational understanding of the digital advertising space and years of experience helping clients get tangible results through online advertising has helped shape a CDP product that delivers results rather than unusable functionality."He further shared, "By enabling the integration of offline purchase data with online advertisements, Datawrkz's Vizibl CDP helps measure and increase the effectiveness of a brand's digital marketing efforts. Among the problems this helps solve is cross-channel attribution, churn analysis, customer segmentation, and (through the integration with the Vizibl DSP) immediate implementation of advertising campaigns to custom cohorts. All of this leads to increased Return-on-Investment (ROI) by streamlining ad spend."The Vizibl CDP was soft launched around 6 months ago and is is already serving clients across various industries such as eCommerce, education, fin-tech, travel, food & beverage, and auto-dealerships. Clients who are live with the Vizibl CDP are seeing two major benefits: deep customer insights through the CDP's ability to integrate & segment data, and highly effective customer re-engagement through Vizibl's retargeting capabilities. Mayank Khirwadkar, Director of Product Management, Datawrkz said, "We are really excited by the launch of Vizibl CDP. Since inception, our focus has been on developing products and tailoring services that cater to the needs of digital advertisers in MSME space. Our aim is to provide solutions that address the most needed scenarios such as smart segmentation and re-targeting users at a lower cost. Our pricing starts at just $300 which is anywhere between 60% to 90% lower than most of the larger platforms. This allows our customers to implement the Vizibl CDP and validate results quickly without worrying about being stuck with a large bill. This is just a start and we hope to continue creating value for our customers through our products that make digital marketing and advertising easy and intuitive."More on Datawrkz CDP can be read here - https://vizibl.datawrkz.com/customer-data-platformAbout Datawrkz: Founded in 2013, Datawrkz is a leading digital marketing solution provider for publishers, agencies, and brands. The company has offices with customers in the US, Singapore, and India. Datawrkz works its clients to help them leverage the programmatic paradigm. On the demand side, Datawrkz functions as an independent trading desk to power digital media strategy, planning and execution on behalf of their agency and brand clients in a transparent financial model. On the supply-side, Datawrkz drives higher Yield for publishers through proprietary Programmatic technology such as Header Bidding and Innovative Ad Units. For more information http://www.datawrkz.com. PWRPWR