Datsun begins bookings for new GO, GO+ models

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Datsun, the sister brand of Japanese auto major Nissan Motor, Monday commenced pre-bookings for the new Datsun GO and GO+ at a booking amount of Rs 11,000. "We are confident that the new Datsun GO and GO+ offer a complete package with attractive design, power and performance to our customers in India," Nissan Motor India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.Deliveries of the updated vehicles from company's authorised dealerships will begin from October 10, it added. PTI MSS ANUANU